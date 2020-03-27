Dear Muskegon Community:

Public Health recently received notice of the first Muskegon County cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. We all knew that it was just a matter of time – so these cases confirm that it is now circulating in our community. Because there is a shortage of testing supplies, a back-log of test results pending, and limited diagnostic testing capacity, it is very likely that there may be many more COVID-19 cases in Muskegon County that are still undetected.

As more testing sites and labs become available in our community, the strict guidelines for testing may be relaxed. Until that time, it is important that we all work together to alleviate the burden of our healthcare system and safeguard the limited supplies for our most ill and vulnerable residents.

No other community entity has the legal responsibility and enforcement authority of local health departments (Michigan Public Health Code, Public Act 368 of 1978). Public Health’s main role is to enforce public health laws and regulations; to investigate causes and take action to mitigate the spread of diseases; and to mobilize, coordinate and participate in community health partnerships to identify and solve community health issues.

Public Health staff is working behind the scenes during this outbreak to promote and/or provide risk communications, disease surveillance, contact tracing and epidemiological investigations, management & distribution of limited medical supplies, and non-pharmaceutical interventions (such as the Governor’s executive orders and CDC recommendations). We do not test individuals for the COVID-19 virus. We do not treat COVID-19 patients. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

So my message to the Muskegon community is simple: Please take this COVID-19 situation seriously, and let’s all work together to help slow the spread! It is crucial for our community to “Stay home, stay safe and save lives!”

Thank you for your ongoing vigilance, perseverance, and all that you have done to help Muskegon County be the

wonderful place it is today. Tomorrow is just around the corner…and we’ll get through this together (but at least 6 feet apart).

Stay healthy and be safe!

Kathy Moore,

Public Health Director Chief Health Officer for the Jurisdiction of Muskegon County