Vaccine clinics go forward
District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Thursday that it will still host vaccine clinics for those with appointments on Friday and Saturday despite inclement weather.
People who have an appointment scheduled to receive a vaccine at one of the DHD#10 offices, please take time getting there and drive safely. It’s okay if you’re late. The health department will hold your vaccine for you during clinic hours on the day scheduled.
Those who are unable to make their scheduled appointment are asked to e-mail the health department at covid@dhd10.org to let it know. They will be placed back on the waiting list and contacted by phone, text, or e-mail when the health department can get you rescheduled. The health department will do its best to get people rescheduled as soon as possible.