The Mason County Veterans Summit scheduled for May 15 was postponed to a later date, according to an email from Jim Wincek, the Mason County veterans services officer.
"The COVID-19 crisis has created an unusually unstable and unpredictable environment," Wincek wrote in an email to participating organizations. "After conferring with a group of veteran advisors, we feel that it is best to postpone the May 15 Veterans Services Summit to a later date.
"At this point, we are targeting the late fall (or) early winter time frame," he continued. "Obviously, this will depend on conditions and circumstances at that time."
Wincek's office, the Mason County Department of Veterans Affairs is open but by telephone at 231-583-2028, email at veteransofficer@masoncounty.net, fax at 231-843-2564, U.S. Mail and a dropbox only at 920 E. Tinkham Avenue, Ludington, MI 49431, and continues to support veterans and their families, he stated. In-person, face-to-face appointments are suspended.