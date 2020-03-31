Recent line-item vetoes to the state’s funding plans by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to offset spending on combating the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be felt directly by Mason County.

However, local officials say that the financial impact of the pandemic may come later this year through revenue-sharing.

One of the items that was vetoed by Whitmer, according to a story by the Associated Press, was $5 million to help municipalities to offset the cost of infrastructure repairs because of erosion from the high water in the Great Lakes.

Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the city typically works on a project when it has money in hand, and then pursues reimbursement from the state or federal governments afterward. One project that may fit the bill was the walk at the Loomis Street boat launch.

“The only project we may have looked at is with Loomis Street. We have a design ready to go, but that might be held off for a second year,” he said. “That might have been an erosion-type project.”

Otherwise, Foster said those projects that are in the design phase would be completed in terms of design only, but the work itself would not be completed. Some projects that are still being designed, included the fishing pier at Copeyon Park. Another project that will be delayed is a mill-and-fill road project on South Madison and Water streets.

“That will be held onto for a little bit,” Foster said. “Those are kind of the big ones right off the bat. We might hold on for new vehicle purchases.”

A project that will continue on is the reconstruction of Loomis Street. Foster said because federal dollars are at play for that project, it will proceed as planned.

Another line-item veto by Whitmer was $16 to partially resurrect the Pure Michigan campaign. It was a part of the supplemental budget sent to the governor by 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. The district includes Mason and Manistee counties.

“If it was just Pure Michigan, I would probably have an issue. Under this consideration, she vetoed things with the agreement (of) all legislative leaders. I can’t argue with her,” O’Malley told the Daily News “We are in a unique situation and we may need every dollar. We don’t know what this will look like on the other side (of the pandemic).”

While the vetoes may have some immediate effects elsewhere, it’s the coming budget from the state that could have a major impact on local units of government. The budget provides revenue-sharing generated from sales tax.

“That’s one thing we’ll be watching closely,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. “(The revenue-sharing could be lower) because of the possible decrease in sales tax because of the decrease in economic activity.”

Another area that is yet to be determined is funding local units of government receive for roads via Act 51, Foster said.

O’Malley said he has fielded thousands of questions as he stays at his home in Leelanau County. He noted he’s been there since the state legislature ended its session on March 17. While revenue-sharing may be a long-term concern, it may not be the focus of the state just yet.

“They’re all important questions. But, right now, unless it’s on fire, I think everything is going to be pushed to the side as it needs to be. We’re dealing with issues we’ve not dealt with before,” he said.