Editor’s Note: Looking for somewhere to go to walk but not be in a crowd? In the coming weeks, we’ll explore possibilities. If there was a time to take a path or trail less traveled, it might be now. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, people may engage in outdoor activity including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

VICTORY TOWNSHIP — There’s more to Victory Park than meets the eye when pulling into the small parking lot at the end of Victory Park Road.

In spring, the park’s Upper Hamlin Lake shoreline attracts bullhead anglers in the evening. A launch for small boats (and used by canoers and kayakers), a pavilion, a portable toilet, swings and a sandbox all occupy a flat area at the shoreline backed by a steeply rising tree-covered sand hill.

But the park also offers a small looped trail system that makes the most of the tree-covered hills and the adjacent bayou/wetland habitat on its western side.

Check out the map on the signboard at the start of the trails, coded red, green and blue, to determine which you wish to follow. All eventually connect as one and pass by the veterans’ memorial on the top of the bluff. Nearby, a bench at the pinnacle of the trails offers a fine overlook of the upper lake, especially now before the oaks, maples and beeches have leafed out.

The trails were developed and marked by Tristan Scribner as an Eagle Scout project and are easy to follow.

The trails start along the bayou’s edge. The calm water can harbor ducks, swans, shorebirds and frogs that can raise a mighty chorus of song. Many are heard more easily than seen as the cattails, thickets and marsh can limit sight lines to the open water. Hills rise to the east of the trail.

The Green Trail, the shortest at 0.17 miles in length, soon veers off up a valley to the high ground. The blue trail, 0.3 miles long, soon after veers off, too.

The 0.48-milie-long Red Trail continues to the southern edge of the property turning east for a while before cutting north up a hill to rejoin the other trails as they pass through woods, by the veterans’ memorial and onto the overlook.

The only tricky part of the red trail is finding the cut up the hill back towards the overlook. A signpost marking the cut appeared to be missing. Leaves trampled by other walkers led the eye up the hill where a marker was visible. If you miss the cut, it’s only a short distance to the road providing options to turn around and look again for the cut, take the road back to the parking area or take the drive to the veterans memorial/overlook site and follow the trail back to the parking lot.

Take time to look at the veterans’ memorial honoring 11 residents from the township who died in World Wars I and II. Like the park, it’s quiet and subdued.

The mature woods are a delight. Beech bark disease wiped out most of the mature beeches at Ludington State Park at the western end of the lake, but somehow missed many beeches here. Spring plants such as ramps were starting to grow early in April. Frogs and peepers were in full song. Buzzards, hawks and an occasional eagle soared above the lake.

An easy walk, it does involve some climbing and mostly is on hard-pack soil.

I’ve walked these trails for several years now during every season. Cool on summer mornings, colorful in fall, when snow is deep enough, they’re also enjoyable snowshoe options.

But it’s spring and the walking is easier. (If it’s been raining, the dirt roads in can be a muddy drive.)

Remember to follow physical distancing practices and respect the park established in 1907.

It’s 2020 now. Perhaps it’s time to take a walk on short trails that may be new to you at Victory Park.

The park is located at the end of Victory Park Road which is accessed off Fountain Road, just west of the intersection of Angling Road.