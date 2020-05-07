The West Shore ESD, along with the help of West Shore Community College, will be honoring graduates from the ASM Tech program at 7 p.m. Friday with a virtual graduation ceremony.

With the state still under a stay home stay safe order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, local school districts have been in talks on how to go about having a graduation ceremony. West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey said that going the virtual route was the best way to accommodate everybody.

“With the number of students we have graduating, logistically this plan should work for everybody. When you consider everything with the stay at home order, this is the best way to acknowledge such an important milestone,” he said.

The livestream will take place on YouTube and a link will be on the ESD’s website for anyone who would like to attend.

During the ceremony, faculty members from the program will speak including Early College Success Coordinator Paula Moul with remarks on each of the graduates. Each graduate will receive their diploma through the mail or during a one-on-one meeting later in the summer.

Not only is this the biggest class of students the ASM Tech program has seen graduate with 28, but a lot of high honors are being awarded to these graduates as well.

Twenty of the graduates will receive associate’s degrees while three students will be earning two degrees from WSCC which include an associate of arts and an associate of science degree. The class also includes five WSCC Outstanding Student or leadership awards as well as six 4.0 grade point averages.

Jeffrey said he’s not only pleased to honor such hard-working students, but has been happy with the work he has been able to get done with the surrounding school districts.

“We are grateful that we can work with the school districts and West Shore Community College to provide this opportunity for the kids. It says a lot about our young people with the number of students that choose this and excel. They deserve to be honored,” he said.