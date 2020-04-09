More than 50 people tuned in via social media for the Virtual Talent Show hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Saturday.

With so many people stuck inside due the coronavirus pandemic, the Virtual Talent Show — which streamed live on the arts center’s Facebook page — was a way to channel creative energies and have some interactive fun during an uncertain time, according to LACA Director Andrew Skinner.

Seven competitors performed during the showcase, with acts including song, dance, magic and more. Each performer had a number, and commenters voted using the comment feature by entering the corresponding number of their favorite entrant in the comments under the video.

Votes were collected through noon on Tuesday, and the winner was Maddie Cooper of Ludington, who performed an acoustic rendition of the song “Bloom” by the Paper Kites.

Emily Schwarz of Mears, who did a dance routine to “Remedy” by Adele, choreographed by Abby Kirk, was the first runner-up.

The winning entry was close, according to Skinner.

“I believe we had around 150 votes cast for the Virtual Talent show,” he told the Daily News in an email. “The final vote was really close, with Maddie claiming first place over Emily by less than five votes.”

Other participants included Jack and Vinny Provenzano of Ludington, who did a trapeze act; Margo and Macy Beaver of Custer singing “Old Testament Books of the Bible”; Jeanne Knuth of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ludington performing a ukulele rendition of “Hallelujah”; and Ed Santarelli of Ludington doing a magic act; and Adison Thorne of Scottville, who sang.

Skinner said the event was a success, bringing joy and camaraderie to people in the area.

“I think the talent show went really well. I was very impressed with all of the … performers who competed in the talent show. I hope everyone who took part, both the performers and everyone who watched and voted, enjoyed it as much as I did,” he said. “The goal of hosting the talent show was to be an uplifting distraction from these odd times we find ourselves in, and I think it worked.”

Skinner added that he’s considering hosting another talent show in the coming weeks.

Other activities

Throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts has also been hosting its Art Bingo Challenge, during which people have been encouraged to complete artistic tasks for spots on a bingo card. The deadline for that activity is expected to be extended through the month, according to Skinner.

The arts center is also preparing to host an exhibit including art inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and people’s time in quarantine. That exhibit, titled “Pandemic Ingenuity,” will be displayed in LACA’s performance hall gallery in July.

Additionally, the dates for LACA’s Grab & Go Art Fundraiser have been extended to accommodate the coronavirus situation. Finished artworks were originally set to be sold on May 1, but are now scheduled to be unveiled and sold from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, prior to the rescheduled performance by pianist Bob Milne.

For more information about activities, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org.