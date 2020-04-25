The “peak” number of cases for Michigan is now expected to take place in June or early July, according to Helen Johnson, chief operating officer and Northwest region interim market leader at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

“Initial modeling showing an earlier peak date was using information at that time which was factoring in zero percent social distancing,” she said.

The updated prediction for a peak in mid-summer is based on 45 percent of people social dancing in the 13-county area the hospital serves in West Michigan, including Mason County.

“It is a variable entered into the model showing the rate of increase of COVID-19 cases with 45 percent of the population social distancing. We believe we have a higher rate of social distancing currently,” she said.

The prediction assumes that at least 45 percent of the population will still be practicing social distancing up until the peak of cases — when tourism is usually at its height in Ludington and surrounding areas.

The current modeling software can make predictions at the county level.

ABOUT COUNTY MODELING

Johnson warned the data is based on current community behaviors and what is currently known about the disease, which could change in the future.

“Many potential scenarios have been modeled in order to facilitate plans to care for patients,” Johnson explained when asked about the system used to make the prediction. “The evidenced based models that Spectrum Health use ... shows that a surge of COVID-19 patients may be expected later than what was initially planned.”

If the executive order expires and business resumes, the prediction will likely change, potentially pushing back the date when it will be safe to end social distancing even further.

“Social distancing and the stay-at-home order are difficult for all of us, but reducing transmission rates is helping us keep infection levels relatively low and provides the best path toward safely and responsibly opening our economy,” she explained.

Social distancing has proven effective so far, and needs to be maintained Johnson said.

“Social distancing is the most effective tool we have at this time to slow the spread of COVID-19 which is far more infectious and 10 times deadlier than the flu,” she said. “Social distancing can slow the spread over time allowing for treatment models to be developed and resources built up to treat our communities.”