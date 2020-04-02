With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer anticipated closure of the state’s public schools, Walkerville Public Schools is seeking contact information for the parents of its students.
Whitmer issued the executive order Thursday morning, April 2, closing all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year — unless restrictions are lifted — and ensures continuing of learning by setting guidelines for remote learning. District facilities may be used by public school employees and contractors for the purposes of facilitating learning at a distance while also practicing social distancing.
Prior to Whitmer’s order, Walkerville Superintendent Dr. Thomas Langdon said parents should be assured that the school will promptly communicate information regarding WPS operations moving forward.
“I fully expect that this directive will give us further clarity on delivering education to our students,” Langdon wrote in a memo to parents. “To help us communicate better I would ask you to send us the best e-mail address to get information to you if you have a child in our school. Please send an email to centraloffice@walkerville.k12.mi.us or use Facebook Messenger.”