The National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Rapids Office has decided to cancel all Spotter Training Sessions for the month of March as part of efforts to mitigate potential negative COVID-19 impacts at large gatherings.
It is looking unlikely organizers will be able to reschedule these sessions this year, but final determination rescheduling canceled sessions will be made at a later date.
Online Spotter Training can be found at: https://www.meted.ucar.edu/training_course.php?id=23
The Oceana County class was scheduled for March 21.