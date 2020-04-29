West Michigan Community Mental Health is set to receive $4 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, the behavioral health care system announced Wednesday.

The amount is earmarked to continue West Michigan CMHS’s work as a certified community behavioral health clinic through 2022.

“We anticipate serving an additional 650 people within the next two years of the grant,” stated Lisa Williams, CEO of West Michigan Community Mental Health, in a press release. “As a certified community behavioral health clinic, our services are available to anyone regardless of whether they have private insurance, no insurance, Medicaid, Healthy Michigan or their ability to pay.”

This grant, announced last week, was awarded sooner than expected, to meet additional needs created by COVID-19.

West Michigan CMH is one of 18 behavioral health care systems to earn a share of $54 in federal funding.

West Michigan CMH was first awarded a grant in October 2018. At the time, it was one of only four agencies in Michigan to receive the grant, which expands mental health services, substance use disorder services and physical health screenings to residents in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.

The initial grant, which was also for $4 million, allowed the organization to improve access to behavioral health care services and serve an additional 200 people in the three-county area.

The agency will use this grant funding to increase access to substance use disorder treatment for children and adults, increase access to psychiatric services for persons with mild-to-moderate conditions and substance use disorders, focus on whole-person health and wellness through physical health screenings and improve access to evidence-based treatment for trauma.

The funding will also allow West Michigan CMH to continue with services made available through the initial grant in 2018.

Those services include 24-hour mobile crisis, psychiatric rehabilitation, veterans’ navigator, outpatient mental health and substance use disorder services, peer and family support services, primary care screenings, person and family centered treatment planning, targeted case management and screenings, assessments and diagnosis.

“People in rural communities often have limited access to much-needed behavioral health care services,” Williams stated. “We are excited to use this grant money to increase and expand services to meet the needs of our local community.”