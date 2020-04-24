West Michigan Community Mental Health has launched a COVID-19 emotional support line to assist those struggling with stress, anxiety and depression related to the ongoing pandemic.
The tollfree line, which goes live on Monday, April 27, is available to anyone in the community who needs emotional support.
“During uncertain times, it’s easy for people to feel stressed or overwhelmed,” said Ellen Plummer, LMSW, chief healthcare integration officer at West Michigan CMH. “Those calling the COVID-19 emotional support line will be connected with a mental health professional based out of our offices in Mason, Oceana and Lake counties.”
“We recognize a pandemic such as this can impact a person’s mental health, but they may not know where to go to get help. We are providing this hotline as a public service to the community. It’s free, confidential and open to anyone in our three counties, not just to those who currently receive services through CMH.”
The West Michigan CMH COVID-19 emotional support line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 1-855-539-6268.