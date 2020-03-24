West Michigan Community Mental Health is open for those in need of care.

Community mental health is considered an essential service under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order.

The staff at West Michigan Community Mental Health is continuing to provide its services, but with different ways of fulfilling those services because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Face-to-face appointments are not being offered. All therapy sessions, case management assessments, psychiatric evaluations, etc. will be offered via phone or through a WMCMH approved telehealth video application. The only exceptions to this rule are:

• Injections

• Certain ACT and home-based services (will be evaluated per scenario on an as-needed basis)

• Crisis situations that cannot be resolved via phone or video conference.

• Urgent walk-in crisis services.

All WMCMH gathering sites including Dimensions Unlimited, Progressions and Integrations are closed. All WMCMH autism centers are closed.

All group classes (DBT, Dimensions Tobacco Cessation, Simple, Next Step, etc.) are canceled until further notice.

Client transportation is limited to only those who need injections at WMCMH offices.

Naloxone trainings are canceled until further notice.

For those with a scheduled appointment, call ahead to determine if those needs can be met using virtual technology. Those seeking assistance with new services, please call 1-800-992-2061.

Please do not report to a WMCMH building unless it is an urgent crisis situation.

The office will continue to provide care for those with a mental health crisis. For those who going through a mental health crisis If you or someone you know is in crisis, is suicidal, having trouble coping, or feeling emotionally overwhelmed, contact the office’s 24-hour mental health crisis stabilization hotline at 1-800-992-2061.

For the latest updates, visit www.wmcmhs.org/covid-19-response or follow West Michigan Community Mental Health on Facebook.