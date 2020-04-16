The annual West Shore Art Fair, which was originally slated for July 4-5 at Ludington’s Rotary Park, has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

The event would have marked the 52nd year during the festival, but organizers on the Ludington Area Center for the Arts executive committee, made the decision to cancel the fair due to uncertainty about health, safety and vendors traveling to Ludington from far away.

“It was a very difficult decision for us, and we wanted to give the artists, many of whom will be traveling from out of state, proper notice,” Skinner told the Daily News in an email on Wednesday. “We also wanted to continue to host a high-quality art fair and we felt we could not do that if there were still social distancing measures in place.”

In a release from LACA, the committee stated that the call was made “with great sadness,” noting that the decision was not made lightly.”

“With ongoing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 the committee decided it was in the best interest of our community, the artists participating in the art fair, and the thousands of patrons of the arts who annually attend and support our art fair, to cancel.

“… Rather than having to cancel the art fair under short notice we felt it best to make this call now so artists could possibly find alternative options.”

Skinner said full refunds will be given to those who had been accepted and paid to participate in the fair.

“We had (more than) 200 artists apply and had invited around 113 artists (scheduled) to take part in this year’s art fair. As of (Wednesday), we had 37 artists who have paid in full and 47 who had accepted our invite but not yet paid their booth fee,” he said.

Additionally, all artists who were scheduled to participate in the art fair will be given free admission and automatic entry at next year’s event in summer 2021.

The West Shore Art Fair is a juried fine arts fair featuring entries in multiple categories. Entries are judged, winners are selected for each medium and prizes are awarded.

The fair has been recognized for the past four years as one of Sunshine Artist Magazines’ 200 Best Fine Art and Fine Craft Fairs. In 2018, Sunshine Artist Magazine named the WSAF the 31st best Fine Art Fair in the nation.

Skinner stated that the West Shore Art Fair encourages artists to apply to the 2021 event when the selection process begins in November.