All West Shore Bank lobbies will temporarily operate by appointment only, starting Wednesday, March 18.
West Shore Bank will remain operational during this challenging time. Drive-up, ATM and digital banking services are available as usual. The bank is recommending customers use the 24/7 account access, mobile deposit and bill payment through digital banking and TeleBank services.
For personal online banking, self-enrollment can be done at westshorebank.com or download the WSB Mobile app. Additional digital solutions include online loan payments, direct deposit, electronic invoicing/payment acceptance for small businesses and ACH payment services for business customers.
West Shore Bank is prepared to offer assistance to impacted customers through a range of solutions. Call 888-295-4373 during regular business hours or e-mail at CustomerCare@westshorebank.com to discuss how the bank can help.