West Shore Bank is offering immediate financial relief measures to assist customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order, financial services is considered a "critical infrastructure" industry and perform essential services, according to a press release.

“Our commitment to helping both the people and businesses of Michigan’s West Shore continues to be our first priority,” stated Raymond A. Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank, in the release. “As our communities continue to see the spreading impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we assure you that our ability to accomplish all your banking needs has not changed.”

West Shore Bank will immediately offer the following programs and will continue to evaluate considerations to extend:

• Consumer loan payment deferral program: For West Shore Bank customers facing financial hardship related to family sickness or workplace closures due to COVID-19, the bank will offer payment deferral on all consumer loans with no late fees or credit bureau impact for up to 90 days.

• Mortgage and home equity payment deferral program: For mortgage customers of West Shore Bank facing financial hardship related to family sickness or workplace closures due to COVID-19, the bank will offer payment deferral with no late fees or credit bureau impact for up to 90 days.

• Business loan payments: For West Shore Bank business borrowers that have been forced to temporarily close, are reducing services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, or are experiencing residual impact on their business as a result of the pandemic, a variety of relief programs are available, including payment deferrals up to 90 days. Please contact your business banker to discuss the best solution for your circumstance.

• ATM fee refunds: Effective March 9 through May 8, any ATM fee incurred using a non-West Shore Bank ATM, up to $7 per statement cycle, will be refunded and will appear as a credit on the last day of your account statement.

• Suspension of foreclosure program: West Shore Bank has suspended initiating new residential property foreclosure actions for the next 60 days.

• Repossession halt program: West Shore Bank has suspended initiating new repossession actions for vehicles, RVs or marine craft for the next 60 days.

To request hardship assistance, contact your West Shore Bank business banker or call customer care at 888-295-4373 during regular banking hours.

The bank also recommends customers use West Shore Bank’s digital banking and TeleBank services for 24-7 account access. For personal online banking, customers may self-enroll at westshorebank.com or download the WSB mobile app. Additional digital solutions include online loan payments, direct deposit, electronic

invoicing/payment acceptance for small businesses and ACH payment services for business customers.