WHITEHALL – The White Lake Eagles Aerie #3214, 1204 S. Lake St., is now offering takeout to residents on Fridays and Saturdays.
After and executive order made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan restaurants have been forced to change how they operate in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Under the order, restaurants are no longer allowed to offer dine-in options.
In order to stay open, many restaurants have started to offer takeout, curbside and delivery services.
The White Lake Eagles is offering takeout food service from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To see the menu people can visit the website: https://whitelakeeagles3214.com/.
Orders can be made by calling 231-894-6263. Currently, the White Lake Eagles is only accepting cash or check.