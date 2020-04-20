The White Lake Little League announced Friday night on Facebook that it is cancelling the 2020 season.
The Little League season had already been delayed on a national level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. White Lake Little League determined that it wouldn't be able to have the season it wanted even if the season were later allowed to commence.
"Unfortunately, by the time we are able to get moving again we simply won't have the ability to function as our players deserve," Little League said on its Facebook page. "Families have been stressed enough this spring that we don't want to jump out of quarantine right into a busy sports season. In addition, our sponsors have struggled with business closures and we don't feel it is fair to ask them for more than they are capable of giving at this time."
The organization said it would be working with its registration service to give refunds to parents who had previously registered for the season.
"We hope that once our restrictions are lifted, you can take the free time this season to recharge with your families," the statement said. "Know that we are missing you, your kids and baseball and softball more than ever! We hope to see you all next season."