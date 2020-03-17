The White Lake Little League is the latest local sports season to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as Little League International announced Monday that all leagues nationwide must delay their seasons at least through May 11.
"We recognize that this is the heart of the traditional Little League season, and we share in the great disappointment that many are feeling surrounding this additional pause in the 2020 season," Little League said on its Frequently Asked Questions webpage. "However, it is our hope that by doing this, we will all play a small, but important part in flattening the curve in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
"As this situation evolves, Little League International is committed to sharing the best guidance possible for all of our 6,500 leagues in more than 84 countries. It is our sincere hope that we can find ways to bring everyone back to the Little League fields this season, whether that’s later this spring or throughout the summer."
The organization also said that it was "working through all possible scenarios" to determine potential make-up games and, ultimately, tournament eligibility for the 2020 season.