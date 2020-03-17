The City of Whitehall has decided to close city hall to the public starting today (March 17).
City Manager Scott Huebler said, In consultation with Mayor (Debi) Hillebrand and following the lead of just about every other community in the county and numerous communities state-wide, Whitehall City offices (city hall, DPW, and Police) will be closed to the general public beginning March 17, until further notice. Staff will continue to report to work and continue normal operations.
The twice monthly city council meetings will continue as normal and will be the only meetings conducted for now.
Whitehall Township
The township hall will be closed for the next three weeks. All meetings have been canceled. Phone calls and e-mails will be answered in a timely manner.
The township board approved the township's 2020-2021 budget last Monday night's meeting.
Fruitland Township
The Fruitland Township board, at its meeting Monday night, decided to keep the township hall open during normal hours because there isn't much contact with the public on a regular basis.
The board will also hold a special meeting Thursday, March 17, 10 a.m,. at the village hall to interview candidates for the open treasurer position. The meeting is open to the public. Treasure Melissa Beegle announced last month that she was resigning to accept the treasurer's position with the City of Montague.