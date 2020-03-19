Detroit’s Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Chrysler —announced on Wednesday that they will be shutting down production, leaving one local manufacturing company a bit up in the air.

Whitehall Industries is a Tier 2 parts provider for the Big Three, which means they create the parts that the Tier 1 providers use. The Tier 1 providers assemble those parts and those are then sent to the manufacturers to complete the vehicles.

President David Cooper said that even with all of the information out there, he is still unsure what will happen as far as production goes.

“Right now, there hasn’t been any change in our customer orders,” said Cooper. “Everything is rapidly developing so we’re just trying to wait and see what we hear.”

Cooper said there have already been changes made to some of the staff, as those that aren’t needed at the plant have been sent home to work. The attendance policy was also relaxed, Cooper said, so some employees didn’t feel pressured into coming in.

“We’re trying to be as safe as possible when it comes to the health of our employees. We’ve been following all of the guidelines from the health department sanitizing all everything we can on the floor.”

The real measuring stick for Whitehall will be the decisions that Tesla makes for their plants in Los Angeles and China, as they are a Tier 1 provider for the automaker.

“That is what is keeping us going for the time being,” said Cooper. “It’s still too early to tell the exact impact that could be had on all of us right now.”

According to multiple reports, Alameda County police had ordered Tesla to stop all production at their factory Wednesday, but no stoppage had been made by the company.