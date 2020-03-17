VICTORY TWP. — To curb the potential spread of the coronavirus, West Shore Community College officials have decided to close all of the buildings to the public, through March 30, with the exception of students who have an appointment or are completing an approved lab section.
WSCC is reopening the campus Wednesday, March 18, to students, by appointment only, who need to access support services. Appropriate measures will be enforced to protect the health of students and college employees. There are limited services in many of the college’s departments and students are urged to call ahead to determine if the services they need are available.
Following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and state public health officials, in-person labs will be limited to 10 or fewer students. Students should work directly with their instructor for further instructions on how their classes will be conducted.
The Learning and Testing Center and a computer lab will be open and students should email or call to make an appointment. The library has been closed and online resources can be accessed by viewing the library web site.