VICTORY TWP. – West Shore Community College announced it closed all of its buildings to the public through April 13, according to a press release from the college.
An executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prohibits in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life. College faculty and staff are working remotely and will respond to messaging as they are able.
Online academic instruction will continue until the end of the semester, May 1.
Registration for the summer and fall semesters has been postponed until further notice.
All college-sponsored public events or community meetings, through April 30, have been canceled or postponed until further notice.
Pending further actions by the governor’s office and Michigan Department of Health, after April 13, parts of the campus will be staffed in-person Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the end of the semester.