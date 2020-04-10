VICTORY TWP. — In response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order extension to remain at home, West Shore Community College postponed its May 1 commencement ceremony, a decision taken by numerous colleges and universities across the country as a result of the coronavirus health emergency, according to a press release Friday morning.

The college is exploring options for holding a commencement ceremony at a later date, but no decision has been made.

“Commencement is a highlight of the college experience for students and their families and a source of pride for the college. But, we must be responsible and take into consideration the health of the entire West Shore community. We look forward to the opportunity to honor our students’ accomplishments properly with a ceremony at a later date,” stated WSCC President Scott Ward in the release.

Online academic instruction will continue until the end of the semester, May 1, and for those students who have met the graduation requirements, the conferral of degrees will still occur on time and diplomas will be distributed early this summer.

All college-sponsored public events or community meetings on the campus, are canceled or postponed until further notice.

Registration for the college’s summer semester opens on April 13, for first-time, returning and guest students and will continue to the first week of classes. The summer semester runs from June 1 through July 24.

Because of the status of the coronavirus pandemic, all summer courses are scheduled in an online-only format. At a later date and if circumstances allow, additional hybrid and face-to-face sections may be added. There are also many online courses offered through Michigan Colleges Online.

Online course schedules can be viewed under the “course search” tab on my.westshore.edu and advising sessions are available online or by phone conference.

New students or those who have any other questions can contact the Student Services Office at studentservices@westshore.edu

Registration for the fall semester is expected to begin no later than May.

The college is providing updates on a WSCC website link –– www.westshore.edu/coronavirus that is updated as information becomes available.