VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College President Scott Ward announced Thursday that, for the health and safety of students and staff, effective Friday, March 20, any remaining face-to-face instruction has been suspended through April 5. Online academic instruction will continue until the end of the semester.

With an appointment, support services will continue to be offered to students on an emergency basis only. No family members will be admitted to the college’s buildings if an appointment is granted and appropriate measures will be enforced to protect the health of students and college employees.

Many of the college staff are working remotely and there are limited services in many of the college’s departments. Students should call ahead to determine if the services they need are available.

Currently, all of the college’s buildings are closed to the public through March 30. Online research resources can be accessed by viewing the library website. The college has installed free wifi access, for public use, in parking lots near the Tech Center, Arts and Sciences Center and Recreation Center.

“Our status will be reevaluated prior to March 30, at which time a decision will be made to either resume some operations or extend our closure,” said Ward. “I recognize the disappointments and challenges with the decisions we are making and the great uncertainty for the weeks ahead. We are doing our best to make appropriate decisions based on quickly evolving information.”

Pending further actions by the Michigan Department of Health, parts of the campus will be staffed in-person Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the end of the semester.

All college sponsored public events or community meetings, through April 21, have been cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Following guidance from the CDC, as well as state and local public health authorities, a task force is meeting daily to focus on preparedness and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The college is providing information on a WSCC website link at www.westshore.edu/coronavirus that is updated as information becomes available.