MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys captured a win with Manistee coming in third the Lakes 8 Jamboree on Tuesday night, while Manistee’s girls team took first place with Ludington four points behind taking second. The Orioles’ boys had a great grouping leading to the win, with four runners finishing in the top seven. Craig Fuller took home first place honors with Evan Bennett and Evan Walls finishing third and fourth, respectively, while Andrew Talsma finished seventh. Abdul Ghennewa paced the Chippewas with a fifth place finish followed by Jacob Lindeman crossing the finish line in eighth and Luke Herberger finishing 11th. On the girls side, Olivia Holtgren and Cecilia Postma finished second and fourth leading to the first place team finish for the Chippewas, as Teagan Johnson and Brynn O’Donnell had 11th and 12th place finishes of their own. Ludington had a strong grouping in the top 10 with Olivia Andersen finishing third, Annie Kline in fifth and Gwen Shamel in sixth. Ludington will run its next race at the Cougar Falcon Invite at Calvin College on Saturday. Lakes 8 boys team results: Ludington 30, Western Michigan Christian 40, Manistee 50, Muskegon Catholic 105 Ludington Boys: 1-Craig Fuller, 17:31.78. 3-Evan Bennett, 18:50.94. 4-Evan Walls, 19:05.28. 7-Andrew Talsma, 19:18.87. 15-Nevin Slater, 20:33.36. 21-Will Siegert, 21:02.82. 22-Keese Villarreal, 21:06.00. 23-Curtis Fuller, 21:16.26. 27-Jimmy Strahan, 21:29.93. 31-Aaron Conger, 22:30.28. 32-Charles Austin, 22:39.17. 34-Hayden Madl, 23:22.93. 36-Aleksander DeMorrow, 24:39.64. 42-Aidan Forrester, 29:15.67. Manistee Boys: 5-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:07.76. 8-Jacob Lindeman, 19:29.04. 11-Luke Herberger, 19:39.64. 12-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:42.71. 14-Jordan Fink, 20:30.89. 16-Trevor Adamczak, 20:37.76. 25-Seth Thompson, 21:18.78. 30-Trent Beaudrie, 22:22.25. 33-Adam Fennell, 22:52.82. 35-Jonald Wilson, 23:28.93. 38-Vincent Wang, 26:50.47. 39-Tug Thuemmel, 26:53.28. 43-Darren Guzikowski, 31:04.80. 44-Branden Belt, 39:24.66. Lakes 8 girls team results: Manistee 44, Ludington 48, Western Michigan Christian 52, Muskegon Catholic 79 Ludington Girls: 3-Olivia Andersen, 21:15.91. 5-Annie Kline, 21:41.26. 6-Gwen Shamel, 21:42.50. 13-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:18.55. 21-Hailey Stowe, 24:49.80. 26-Emma Klein, 26:07.27. 27-Linda Murphy, 26:32.09. 33-Rachel Sarto, 29:46.98. 39-Genevieve Lux, 34:49.37. Manistee Girls: 2-Olivia Holtgren, 21:15.81. 4-Cecilia Postma, 21:23.37. 11-Teagan Johnson, 22:38.58. 12-Brynn O’Donnell, 23:11.92. 15-Taylor Murray, 23:25.05. 16-Allie Thomas, 23:31.06. 18-Olivia Smith, 24:05.56. 24-Denise Omeonga, 24:56.02. 25-Claire Scott, 26:00.76. 28-Addy Witkowski, 27:36.98. 29-Matilda Thoernqvist, 27:37.18. 31-Courtney Haag, 28:46.38. 35-Sine Jakobsen, 32:15.10. 37-Helana Beaudrie, 32:43.58.
WMC jamboree
MUSKEGON — Hart continued its West Michigan Conference dominance Tuesday night, running away with first place in the boys and girls meets while Mason County Central teams each finished fourth. For the boys, all seven Pirate runners finished in the top 11 including a 1-2-3 finish from Alex Enns, Spencer VanderZwaag and Clayton Ackley. Seth Ackley and Wyatt Dean rounded out the top five with sixth and seventh place finishes. Gavin Shirey was the top runner for the Spartans Tuesday night finishing 13th while Gage Tyron came in 17th and Spencer Johnson coming in 19th. On the girls side, it was a 1-2-3-4 finish for Hart from Alyson Enns, Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley. The Spartans were led by Nyah Tyron with a 10th place finish, followed by Jaden Petersen in 21st and Emily Adams in 29th. Mason County Central will be back in Oakridge this Saturday competing in the Oakridge Invite. WMC boys team results: Hart 19, Whitehall 68, Montague 77, Mason County Central 84, Ravenna 148, Shelby 160. Mason County Central Boys: 13-Gavin Shirey, 19:06.20. 17-Gage Tyron, 19:21.42. 19-Spencer Johnson, 19:24.97. 21-Thomas Wagner, 20:05.92. 22-Jay Danielson, 20:07.66. 25-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:26.04. 32-Hunter White, 21:06.26. 34-Jack VanderHaag, 21:37.64. Hart Boys: 1-Alex Enns, 17:07.90. 2-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:26.28. 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:46.60. 6-Seth Ackley, 18:06.91. 7-Wyatt Dean, 18:19.10. 9-Noah Bosley, 18:29.88. 11-Michael Tubbs, 18:58.10. WMC girls team results: Hart 17, Whitehall 60, Montague 71, Mason County Central 111, Oakridge 132, Ravenna 146 Mason County Central Girls: 10-Nyah Tyron, 22:19.18. 21-Jaden Petersen, 24:04.16. 29-Emily Adams, 25:47.29. 34-Gracie Weinert, 26:39.99. 35-Gabby Jensen, 27:03.78. 37-Jayden Baker, 27:26.59. 43-Mya Sterley, 32:33.62. 44-Ava Brooks, 32:48.56. Hart Girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:45.53. 2-Audrianna Enns, 18:58.88, 3-Savannah Ackley, 19:14.04. 4-Lynae Ackley, 20:27.39. 8-Laren VanderLaan, 21:51.58. 13-Layla Creed, 23:06.16. 18-Savanna Owens, 23:37.13
Ludington boys, Manistee girls take first Lakes 8 meet