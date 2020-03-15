George Washington said “it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened”. I wonder if President Trump missed that in history class.
After this terrible virus was exploding around the world, Mr. Trump said, like he identifies many things, that it is just a “hoax.” Now with dozens of cases of the virus in our country, he isn’t admitting that he was wrong, but now says that there is nothing to worry about. What would the 17 casualties (as of Mar. 7) say?
This lying from our president has gone on for 2-1/2 years. When he pulled troops from helping the Kurds, he said the Kurds were happy. How could they be happy with more casualties and more misery as they try to find space and lives free from fighting?
The fact checkers have been very busy with this president. Weekly, if not daily, our president says false things. Is he uninformed? Is he not taking time to think before speaking? Either way is the wrong answer for us Americans.
Henry Lee had this to say about Washington: “to his equals he was condescending, to his inferiors kind”. Mr. Trump doesn’t follow that either, as he belittles anyone who disagrees with him. He was especially unkind about Elizabeth Warren when she dropped from the race against him. Instead of simply saying something nice about a rival or just neutral or, far be it from our highest office holder, just say nothing, he was derogatory.
Senator Barry Goldwater said, “Republicans demand it (truth) from everyone…no matter how exalted,” and “we must not see malice in honest differences.”
When are the Republicans going to demand truth from Mr. Trump? When will we demand it from him?
Frank Hollister
Whitehall