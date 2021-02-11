Former President Donald Trump’s praise for angry protests against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing and his refusal to outright condemn an alleged plot to kidnap her paved the way to his inciting his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol last month, Democrats charged during his impeachment trial on Thursday. “The siege of the Michigan Statehouse (on April 30) was effectively a staged dress rehearsal... It was a preview of the coming insurrection,” said U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead House manager for the impeachment charges brought against Trump. During a powerful recitation of Trump’s verbal attacks against Whitmer as she imposed strict measures to try to stop the spread of coronavirus as well as his downplaying the risks she may have faced from the alleged kidnapping plot last fall as “maybe... not” a problem, Raskin told U.S. senators hearing the charge that Trump learned he could egg on his supporters to commit violence on his behalf. “Trump knew exactly what he was doing in inciting the Jan. 6 mob... He had just seen how easily his words and actions inspired violence in Michigan,” Raskin said. Trump, who left office on Jan. 20 with President Joe Biden’s inauguration, is facing a charge of inciting the riot at the Capitol by supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote from the Nov. 3 election. While Trump has insisted he did no such thing, for months after the election he pressed baseless claims that the voting had been corrupt or fraudulent in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Before the attack, he had urged supporters to “fight like hell” to stop the certification. With Trump out of office, the most the Senate could do would be to find him guilty and prohibit him from running for office in the future. That’s unlikely to happen, however, given that 17 Republican senators would have to join 50 Democrats in the Senate to convict him first. Raskin, a constitutional lawyer, began his presentation on the third day of the impeachment trial by arguing that even before Trump became president, he showed a “continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence” by encouraging supporters to attack protesters at his campaign rallies. He went on to say Trump’s comments as president — such as his saying there were “good people on both sides” of the violent conflicts in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va., between white supremacists and protesters calling for the removal of a Confederate statue — continued the trend. Trump’s most violent supporters, however, were especially emboldened by his seeming praise following protests in Lansing last April, Raskin said. After a large protest at the State Capitol on April 15 against Whitmer’s stay-home orders and edicts to shut down businesses to prevent the spread of the virus, Trump, on April 17, sent out a late-night post on Twitter saying simply, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.” Less than two weeks later, on April 30, a larger group of demonstrators descended on Lansing, with protesters — many of whom were not wearing masks and some carrying firearms — crowded into the Michigan Statehouse, demanding to be allowed onto the House floor and unnerving legislators. Some of those later charged with plotting to kidnap and potentially assassinate Whitmer were in the crowd. Raskin noted that most of the protesters in Lansing came dressed in tactical gear and “Make America Great Again,” hats as had the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “These tactics were road-tested,” Raskin said. “He (Trump) wanted to incite and invite their violence for his own political gains.”
Democrats: Trump
attacks on Whitmer helped pave way to riot