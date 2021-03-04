Detroit’s Greektown prepares to reinvent itself again

DETROIT — It’s lunchtime at The Greek, and Christina Hapipis’ restaurant is empty, other than staff and two customers who share a table near the entrance. COVID-19 restrictions over the past year have ravaged restaurateurs like Hapipis’, but unlike her counterparts in other neighborhoods, she can’t look forward to business getting back to normal in Greektown after the pandemic. Instead, Hapipis and her fellow Greektown merchants hope to establish a new normal as they brace for the exodus of thousands of daily customers after a new jail and court complex opens next year near Interstate 75 and Warren. Before the pandemic, Greektown’s restaurants were frequented on weekdays by employees and visitors to 36th District Court, two Wayne County Jails, and the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, which houses Wayne County Circuit Court and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The facilities are expected to move late next year, after construction on the new site along I-75 north of the downtown was halted early in the pandemic, pushing back the original projected opening date a few months. Hapipis, whose family has owned the former Plaka Cafe for 31 years, said after the lunchtime customers head north, Greektown will have to reinvent itself — again. New development projects that include condominiums, a University of Michigan tech school and streetscape improvements promise to transform the area that’s already seen more than a century of changes. “We’re going to lose the lunchtime crowd, but hopefully we’ll get a different crowd,” said Hapipis, who reopened the restaurant under a new name in 2018 after a $750,000 renovation. “It’s a concern with the jails and courts leaving, but I’m not really worried,” she said. “Greektown has gone through changes before, and I’m sure we’ll do it again with the new things coming in.” The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership has a plan that aims to offset the loss of the courts and jails by attracting a new crowd, director Melanie Markowicz said. In September 2019, the organization released “Greektown Neighborhood Framework Vision,” a 256-page report that called for adding public parks, residential units, retail and increased walkability to the area. “We knew the jail and courts would be moving, so we came together as a community to plan for the future,” Markowicz said. “We have a development plan which addresses many of the concerns. We want to incorporate the heritage of the district into new development so that it feels cohesive and connected.” Sal Abuliai, owner of The Ham Shop on Monroe, on the western fringe of Greektown, said he’s banking on the anticipated development to keep his business afloat. “Right now, business is down 80%,” he said as he stood behind the counter of his restaurant, which was otherwise occupied by the dishwasher and a lone diner. “We’re going to lose a lot of that lunchtime crowd, and we need to replace those people with somebody.”
Thinking young
While the court and jail employees and visitors will be leaving Greektown, an influx of newcomers is expected. Construction is scheduled to start within weeks on a 16-story mixed-use building at Gratiot, Brush and Macomb, called The Exchange. The building, which sits on a half-acre site currently occupied by a parking lot, will house 153 apartments and 12 condos. The project is expected to be completed within 15 months, making it the first residential space in the neighborhood in decades. “There used to be residents in Greektown, in parcels in the north where you see parking lots,” Markowicz said. “But a lot of those places were demolished in the ‘60s for the public safety buildings.” Another change: A planned $300 million University of Michigan innovation center on St. Antoine, on the site of the failed Wayne County Jail project. Plans for the 14-acre campus include a 190,000-square-foot “center of innovation,” a facility that would provide up to 1,000 graduate students with master’s level instruction and certificate education in technology-related fields. Last year, real estate mogul Stephen Ross, chairman of New York-based Related Companies LP and UM’s single largest donor, announced a $100 million gift to kick off a fundraising campaign for constructing the innovation center. Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock real estate arm has pledged to develop the project. Gilbert in 2018 also announced plans to develop the former Detroit Police Headquarters building at 1300 Beaubien, but no further details have been released. A new “pedestrian plaza” is being planned at the intersection on Randolph Street between Monroe and Gratiot, which Markowicz said will serve as a gateway to Greektown, which they hope will draw foot traffic from Campus Martius, the Lions and Tigers stadiums and other nearby attractions. The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership received a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds for Design and Access of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan to develop the pedestrian plaza. The organization is soliciting design concepts from citizens, which they’re scheduled to discuss during a virtual public Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The plaza will be “a multi-functional urban park plaza where downtown residents and nearby workers, stadia-goers, visitors, nearby hotel guests and students can socialize, relax, dine, learn, and participate in cultural activities,” according to the partnership’s website. The partnership’s plan centers on attracting young people who were frequenting other downtown attractions before the pandemic. “Compared to the city as a whole, downtown Detroit attracts a younger, working-age population,” the Greektown Neighborhood Framework Vison report said. “... Entertainment will be an important part of Greektown’s identity going forward.” Hapipis said she agrees with the strategy. “This isn’t the old Greektown, with all the independent restaurants, but I think making this an entertainment district, with the restaurants as a part of that, will bring in a younger crowd,” she said. ‘Have to change again’ Greektown, one of Detroit’s most storied neighborhoods, has seen multiple changes through the years. Most recently, there was grumbling when Wahlburgers, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and other chain outlets moved into the strip. In the 1830s, the area was primarily a residential neighborhood of German immigrants. At the turn of the 20th century, the German-Americans moved out and were replaced by Greek immigrants, who stayed for about 20 years before they too moved elsewhere. However, they didn’t relocate their restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries. For years, Greektown was infamous for its blind pigs and illegal gambling houses, despite its close proximity to police headquarters. The Firebird Tavern on Monroe Street was once a coffee shop that was a front for a gambling operation, and the target of multiple Detroit police raids. Greektown began to change in the mid-1960s, when merchants decided to market the neighborhood’s ethnic flavor. Building exteriors were renovated and new streetlights erected. The annual Greek Festival was established in 1965. A new round of changes began in the 1980s with the opening of an indoor mall in Trapper’s Alley, which in the 19th century had served as the Ferry Seed Co. warehouse. When the Greektown Casino opened inside Trapper’s Alley in 2000, it further altered the area’s vibe — and the casino restaurants cut into the independent eateries’ business, Hapipis said. The openings nearby of Comerica Park in 2000 and Ford Field in 2002 also affected the area’s character. “The casino didn’t help us,” she said. “But we survived, and before the pandemic, things were booming. The stadiums came along, and Greektown changed from what it had been, which was a bunch of family restaurants. We’ll just have to change again.” In 2018, following multiple high-profile brawls and shootings, Greektown businesses entered into a three-year agreement to make the strip the city’s first Green Light Corridor, as part of the city’s program that pumps high-definition video feeds from participating businesses into the Detroit Police Real Time Crime Center, where the videos are monitored by uniformed and civilian employees. Greektown restaurant owners are bracing for the coming loss of thousands of customers next year while trying to navigate the unknown. Abuliai said he’s concerned about how many Tigers fans will be allowed to attend baseball games at Comerica Park during the upcoming season amid COVID-19 restrictions. The Tigers have been selling tickets for home games, including the scheduled April 1 Opening Day. Only 1,000 fans will be allowed. That number was announced in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest health order Monday and confirmed by the Tigers. Abuliai said he needs the baseball traffic to tide him over until the new developments come. “They’ve canceled the Movement Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which are two of our biggest days of the year,” Abuliai said. “... We need the Tigers back. We need these new (developments). Right now, I’m losing money by keeping my restaurant open, but I want to stay open.” Hapipis said while she hopes to attract a new crowd, she doesn’t think she’ll lose all of her lunchtime customers after the courts and jails move north. “We’ve made a lot of friends here over the years, and I think a lot of our loyal customers will get in their cars and drive a few miles, even if they don’t work here anymore,” she said. “I think we’ll be OK.” ___ (c)2021 The Detroit News Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Detroit’s Greektown prepares to reinvent itself again