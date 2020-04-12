I see where Frank Hollister is at it again. Yes there is a shortage of respirators, mostly because the Govm’t never refurbished the national stockpile after the bird flu in ’09-‘10.
The discussion of need was about ventilators, not respirators. Cuomo was crying that New York needed a bunch, like 10,000. Someone did an inventory search, and he had 1,750 already in a warehouse. FEMA sent 1,000 more, and the state put those in a warehouse too. There are not enough trained operators in New York to use those they have, and NY never ran short.
Governors can get their own stuff quicker than through federal contracts. Witness the Patriots’ team jet going to China and bringing back 1.2 million respirators for Massachusetts. Federals not involved.
Whitmer joined the propaganda about the president not helping, actually accusing him of telling vendors to not supply Michigan. She forgot to request any help from FEMA until a Detroit paper did a little research after she made her comments. Then, to add insult to injury, she ordered that all doctors prescribing chloroquine for CV-19 would be subject to discipline. She later changed that call and hollered for the drug from the federals.
The prez called the CNN reporting a hoax, not the virus. He also did not relax auto emission standards, he froze them. If the US were to stop all 100% of CO2 emissions immediately, we would alter the global temp in 100 years by 0.14C.
Instead of griping here, go tell China and India to stop burning coal. Since the satellite temp record shows a drop over the last 20 years while CO2 has gone up, AGW (climate change) due to CO2 is mathematically and scientifically proven a hoax. Frank seems to think that normal weather is evidence of climate change. Monsoons are down, typhoons are down, hurricanes are down, and tornadoes are down, all over the last few years. Cherry picking a short term trend and declaring a disaster is anti science and reverts to dogma for political gain. Denying an actual decrease in temperature because it does not comport with your speculation is not science. Climate on this earth has been changing for 4.5 billion years, and the only thing these climate “scientists” are looking for is more grant money.
Jack Van Wingerden
Muskegon