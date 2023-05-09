Dolores M. (Lundberg) Smith, 92, of Ludington, passed away May 3, 2023 at Oceana Medical Care Facility after a brief illness.
Dolores Martina was born March 26, 1931 in Muskegon, the daughter of Martin and Dorothy (Wichtowski) Dufon. She graduated from Scottville High School in 1949 and then graduated from E.W. Sparrow School of Nursing in Lansing in 1952 as a registered nurse. She worked at Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington for 10 years, Oceana Medical Care Facility in Hart for 26 years and Baywood Nursing Home in Ludington for two years, retiring in 1991.
On June 6, 1953, she married Wayne E. Lundberg and together the couple raised their family and operated a farm in Riverton Township until 1982 when they moved to Hamlin Lake while continuing to operate the asparagus farm until 1991, at which point they retired from farming.
Dolores and Wayne enjoyed traveling across the country in their motorhome, and especially enjoyed Wayne’s annual army reunions throughout the midwest. In 1992, they began to winter in Zephyrhills, Florida. Wayne preceded Dolores in death in 1993. On April 8, 1995 Dolores married Harold “Bill” Smith of Zephyrhills, Florida, and together they continued to winter in Florida and summer in Ludington.
Dolores was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington and a member of the Altar Society. Her volunteer work included chairing the church funeral group, the food pantry, the St. Simon bargain center and was a regular Mass greeter.
Dolores was also a member of the South Riverton Helping Hand Society and the Ludington Red Hat Group. She was for many years, secretary of Eden-Riverton Farm Bureau of Mason County. She enjoyed flower gardening and volunteered from 1992-2010 at White Pine Village. Dolores and Wayne were instrumental with the Eden-Riverton group in restoring the Jorisson Barn at White Pine Village beginning in 1992. In 2008, she helped the group in updating the Jorisson Barn into a Farm Tool Skills and Learning Center. Dolores enjoyed family gatherings, card games, bingo and Mah-Jong, both as a player and instructor. Dolores’ passion was her nursing profession and she enjoyed and devoted her life to being a caregiver. She developed long term relationships {span}family members she cared for and she worked with, no one more than Pam Carlson who reciprocated that devoted care for Dolores until her passing.
Dolores will be greatly missed by her children, Ronald (Judy) Lundberg of Pentwater, Michael (Linda) Lundberg of Boyd, Texas, Margaret (Greg) Anderson of Montague and Patricia Lundberg of Ann Arbor; her stepchildren William (Linda) Smith of Marietta, Georgia, and Robert (Terri) Smith of Edinboro, Pennsulvania; five grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 13 great-grand/step children.
Dolores will also be missed by her siblings Marion (Karen) Dufon, Charlotte (Leonard) Showalter, and Audriann (Gerald) Sullivan; her sister-in-law Betty Near; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Along with her husbands Wayne and Bill, she was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister Marcellin Marquardt; her brothers-in-law Louis Lundberg, Eugene Marquardt and Fred Near; her sister-in-law Betty Lundberg; and infant great-grandson Kason Swink.
The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Dolores at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at St. Simon Catholic Church. Friends may meet with her family for a time visitation on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Center Riverton Cemetery followed by a luncheon. Those who wish to remember Dolores with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Mason County Historical Society (Farm Skills and Learning Center), or Oceana Medical Care Facility Endowment.
Please visit Dolores’ memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Dolores with her family, or to light a candle in her memory.