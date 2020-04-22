Dolphins could move up to No. 3
Here’s a report that might excite or rile up Miami Dolphins fans a day before the 2020 NFL draft:
The NFL Network reports that the Dolphins have called teams in front of them in the draft order to inquire about moving up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3.
But here’s the kicker — the report states Miami could “potentially draft an offensive tackle” with the third overall pick not a quarterback.
Add it to list of running rumors, smokescreens and reports before the NFL draft begins in a virtual setting Thursday where the Dolphins will begin the first round with three draft picks, needing to land a top-tier quarterback and at least one of the top four offensive tackles.
Much of the draft talk early this year was focused on the Dolphins needing to trade up to No. 3 with the Detroit Lions to secure a quarterback like Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert before another team does.
On Wednesday, the idea Miami could pass on a quarterback to draft an offensive lineman with their first pick could mean the Dolphins do not covet Tagovailoa or Herbert with either the third or fifth overall picks in the draft.
Or, it could mean the Dolphins covet an offensive lineman so much they want to get ahead of the New York Giants at No. 4 to draft him.
If the Dolphins pursue this course of drafting an offensive lineman with their first pick, regardless of trading up two spots or not, they may need to make another trade to secure a quarterback needed in their rebuilding process or run the risk of losing out on a quarterback they covet altogether.
The quarterback talk surrounding Miami has centered largely on Tagovailoa with Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love also in the mix. Love could be the quarterback Miami targets with a later pick.
Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton are among the draft’s top available offensive tackles, with all four players expected to be selected between the Dolphins’ No. 5 and No. 18 picks.
Miami also owns the No. 26 pick in the first round, two second-round picks (Nos. 39 and 56) and one third rounder (No. 70). They also have eight picks in rounds four through seven on Saturday with 14 total selections.
Along with Wednesday’s NFL Network report, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported earlier this week that the Dolphins have also had preliminary trade talks with teams to move up from their No. 18 pick.
The reports echo the same sentiments: Miami covets at least two valuable players in the first round, may not be in ideal position to get them, and has the draft capital to maneuver into landing them.
“In terms of moving up, trading and all of that stuff, we’re in the same process that it is every year. Teams call us. We call every team. Every team calls every team,” Dolphins general manager Grier said last week. “Everyone is just doing their due diligence just to see what options are available if anyone wants to move or trade up.
“For us ... I know it will be scrutinized more because of all of the picks we have and what we’re doing, but it’s really the same process we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The New York Giants (No. 4), Arizona Cardinals (No. 8), Cleveland Browns (No. 10), New York Jets (No. 11), San Francisco 49ers (Nos. 13 and 31) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 14) are the teams picking ahead of Miami’s No. 18 spot that would benefit from selecting an offensive lineman early.
The Cardinals only have six draft picks and do not have a second-round selection.
The Raiders have seven picks, including two first-rounders (Nos. 12 and 19), and could be open to a trade with the Dolphins if players they target at No. 12 are already off the board.
The 49ers own two first-round picks, but do not have another draft pick until the fifth round. A trade from 13 to 18 could help Miami and provide San Francisco an opportunity to pick up some Day 2 selections.
