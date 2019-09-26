Eastbrook Homes will hold its 3rd annual Taste & Tour schedule of events in October.
Nineteen different events are scheduled throughout October, each introducing its local residential development and supporting a local charity. Tannery Bay in Whitehall will host a BBQ Party on Saturday, October 12, 1:00 p.m. - 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Kids’ Food Basket of Muskegon.
Attendance at the BBQ Party is free, but a donation is suggested. Eastbrook Homes will match donations up to $10,000.
The event will be held at the Pentwater home plan, 1013 South Cove Circle, Whitehall. It will include a home tour, a chance to speak with a representative of Kids’s Food Basket and refreshments.
“We have always believed that providing people with homes is an important part of the fabric of a community. In partnering with non-profits, we see the impact spread even further, to all corners of a community,” said Bob Sorensen, VP of Sales & Marketing at Eastbrook Homes.
Taste and Tour will feature food and drink from local restaurants near each community. Guests can sample fine food, wine, and curated beer samples at fun events like a house concert, barbeque, and pizza party.
“We live in a great community, in large part because of the commitment and collaborative efforts by the private, public and non-profit sectors as well as the generous nature of our neighbors. Taste and Tour embodies this collaborative effort and is a fun yet meaningful way to get involved in something greater than ourselves,” Sorensen continued.
Guests can check out the newest Eastbrook Homes floor plans, home models, latest phases, and much more. For more information about Taste and Tour 2019 and to reserve a space, visit the Eastbrook Homes Taste & Tour page online at https://eastbrookhomes.com and find a calendar of the events hosted at each community.