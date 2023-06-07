Eastpointe — Students at Eastpointe High School were locked down in their classrooms for about three hours Wednesday while police investigated a report that a student had brought a gun to school, although no weapon was found following a search of the facility.
The commotion started with a misunderstanding about an assault on a teacher that quickly turned into an all-hands-on-deck emergency, while officers from other cities rushed to help, Eastpointe Police said in a statement. While officers were inside the school looking for a gun, someone phoned in two bomb threats to Eastpointe Police, with one of the threats claiming an explosive was in the school and the other saying a device was inside a bank.
After the school had been thoroughly searched and no gun found, the students were released from their classrooms. Some headed to a line of buses parked outside the school, while others greeted anxious relatives who’d been waiting down the block and grumbling about how school officials had handled the matter.
Wednesday’s events started when a school staffer phoned Eastpointe Police at 11:35 a.m. to report that a student had assaulted a teacher, the press release said.
“Upon our arrival, the teacher stated that the incident was an accident,” the release said. “At the same time, one of the school attendants stated that a female just called and reported that she had just observed, on Instagram, a video of a male student in one of the men’s bathrooms at the high school with a handgun.”
The caller told police that the student with the gun was named Demarcus. “Seconds later, she indicated that the male student was overtaken by approximately seven other students who removed the weapon from him,” police said. “It was reported that the group of students were teasing the male because he gave up the gun. There was no student in the school with the name she provided.”
“All Eastpointe officers immediately responded to the school and requested mutual aid assistance from other jurisdictions,” the release said. “The school was placed on lockdown at approximately 1154 a.m. Officers searched the roof of the school, the exterior of the building, all classrooms, all students, all bags and lockers.
There was no weapon recovered and the school was reported secure. At the time of the incident, there were approximately 490 students in the school.”
Police from Warren, St. Clair Shores, Hazel Park and Roseville were at the school.
“During the search of the school, the Eastpointe Police Department received two separate bomb threats,” the release said. “One threat was at the high school and the other was a local bank in the area. Detectives are investigating if the calls are linked. Eastpointe Detectives continue to investigate.”
School officials said the lockdown ended and students were dismissed at their regular time, after every student and classroom was searched and no evidence of a credible threat or weapon was found.”We are grateful to school office staff for reporting the threat immediately, and appreciate the rapid response of our local authorities,” district spokeswoman Caitlyn Kienitz said. “We also appreciate the patience of our families this afternoon, as well as the cooperation of our Eastpointe students during this lockdown.”
Students were released in groups of seven or eight, and they walked to a line of school buses on Couzens. A Warren police officer armed with a rifle told parents not to run toward their kids when they came out, but to stay behind the staging area.
“Local and regional police departments are currently at the school and have decided to go classroom to classroom to search all students and classrooms,” Eastpointe Community Schools said in an earlier statement. “Students are currently safely locked down in the building. There is no threat to any other district schools.”
By 1:15 p.m., roughly a dozen police officers surrounded the school at 15501 Couzens. At one point, two police officers were posted at one of the school’s entrances with their rifles drawn. A Medstar ambulance was at the ready down the street.
Some families said they weren’t happy about the way the incident was being handled.
Skylar Walker, 26, said his sister is in 11th grade at the high school.
“I’m just worried about my sister,” Walker said. “This is getting out of hand. This is an ongoing thing. We keep coming up here for problems.”
Walker’s mother, Jerrica Matthews, expressed frustration that she didn’t know more about the incident.
“Nobody from the school called us about this. We had to hear it from my daughter,” Matthews said.
Parent Alicia Jordan, 41, said word about a possible threat at the school made her uneasy. She said she has two children who attend classes at Eastpointe High School.
“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened here,” she said from the Northeast Church of Christ parking lot across from the high school on Nine Mile just west of Gratiot.
She said a friend of hers came up to the school to use its running track but wasn’t allowed to by police because of the incident. The friend then called Jordan.
“It’s very alarming,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m a mother and I have to make sure my kids are safe.”
Michigan schools have been plagued by threats in the wake of the November 2021 Oxford High School shooting, forcing periodic closures of schools as police investigate what turn out to be false reports.
Two months ago in April, Forest Park Elementary School in Eastpointe closed because of “multiple threatening phone calls” in the morning, according to the school district. The building was placed on lockdown, police were called in to secure the building and students were sent home for the day.
