Special elections were held on Tuesday, May 4 in Muskegon County.
Not every municipality had an item to vote on this year, but if you lived within either the Reeths-Puffer School District or in the White Lake Ambulance Authority (WLAA) coverage area you did.
Reeths-Puffer School District had asked for voters to vote yes on a bond proposal that would have allowed the district to make upgrades around the district. Roughly, 52-percent of residents voted no to the proposal with the rest voting yes.
“This proposal took a conservative approach to assess what we need to move our district forward to help develop well-rounded and successful students. It was focused on safety and infrastructure, developing modern learning spaces, fine arts improvements, athletic and physical education replacements, technology upgrades, and furnishing replacements, wrote superintendent Steve Edwards in a letter sent to the district.
“This is a challenging time for many as we navigate the evolving impacts of COVID-19, which is why the election was postponed from the original vote date of May 2020. We know that this continued uncertainty could have played a role in the result of the election.”
According to the letter, the Reeths-Puffer School District will be evaluating their original marketing efforts and what parts of it need to be adjusted.
“We will carefully evaluate where the bond plan or outreach to inform voters fell short in achieving passage. We will consider which components of the plan need to be adjusted to better meet the needs of our community, writes Edwards.
“I continue to remain convicted that it’s important to prepare for the best future possible, and look forward to working with you in achieving this outcome for Reeths-Puffer students, staff and community.”
As for the WLAA they were seeking a millage renewal that would allow for their continued funding. Without the money collected from the millage the WLAA would have only been able to operate for about a year without it.
Fortunately, for them the millage passed. Nearly 73-percent of people voting voted yes.