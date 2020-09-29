Residents in Ludington’s 1st Ward will be making a choice for a new city councilor to represent them, and both candidates are running for office — any office — for the first time.
Current 1st Ward City Councilor Joe Lenius decided not to file to run for re-election in the non-partisan race. Two people stepped forward to run for the position, Jeff Beilfuss and Ted May, on the Nov. 3 ballot.
JEFF BEILFUSS
Beilfuss is a graduate of Reed City High School, and he and his wife, Patty, run the concessions and rentals at Ludington State Park. Before running the concessions, Beilfuss ran Baldwin Canoe Rental after taking over from his parents.
The couple — who have three grown children and eight grandchildren — lived in Branch, but began moving toward Ludington as they started attending Cornerstone Baptist Church. They became full-time residents of Ludington in 2013, and he’s since become an elder with the church.
“We just grew to love it here. When our youngest moved out of the house, I took about five minutes and put the house up for sale in Branch.”
Beilfuss, through his experiences with Baldwin Canoe Rental — at one point the largest such business in the state — and serving on the board and as the president of Michigan Association of Paddlesport Providers, started to get the bug to want to serve in a political office.
“I feel I have the ability to be a good listener. When I see something that needs fixed, I usually come up with the right way to fix it. I think I’m an effective communicator,” he said. “I think I also love working on a committee or a board where we all have a common goal. It’s enjoyable to see those successes and failures together.”
Beilfuss said the city is great, and it is on a good footing. However, he said there are a few issues that he would like to address if he were elected. One is the condition of the city’s streets, and he believed that the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Lakeshore Drive was due for a roundabout.
“There are way too many turning scenarios, and that if there is the room, and I think that there is, I think we need to work with the state and try to push the state to try to put in a roundabout. It could be used much more safely and more efficiently,” he said.
The city also needs to take another look at managing the deer population. He said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ plan was for too much money for not enough deer, and he suggested looking elsewhere to see how the herd could be culled.
“If there’s not a program somewhere in the country that can address our situation, then we need to develop one. I think that can be done, and I think it can be done in a cost-effective manner,” Beilfuss said.
The impact of the high lake levels, too, is something he believed the city will need to deal with.
The campaign is the first that Beilfuss has undertaken, and he said he’s asking those he knows to put a sign in their yard, but he is not going door-to-door to campaign because of COVID-19.
“I am not, especially with COVID, I am not going door-to-door. I wouldn’t appreciate someone coming to my door, and I ‘m not going to do that,” he said.
TED MAY
Ted May grew up in Lansing and is a graduate of Lansing Eastern. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Alma College while playing football for the Scots.
He taught for 10 years and went back to school to earn his master’s degree in education administration from Central Michigan. He did not go back into education, though. He became an agent with the FBI.
He retired in 2011 to a residence here, but he often would come here to visit his mom who has spent the past 37 years living in the First Ward. May said he has a grown daughter and two grandchildren. Since his retirement, he’s worked on some part-time jobs, but he said he would like to serve on the council.
“I’ve got the time. I think I’ve got the experience and the ability,” May said. “I think I’ve got the energy, and I do have a sense of duty. You can’t just sit and (complain). You have to partake. It’s not I am (complaining) about anything. I’m available. It might be my turn. Somebody has to do it.”
May said the crosswalk at the north end of Stearns Park along Lakeshore Drive is one area he would like to get addressed if he were elected. He also believed the city could be more effective in communicating to the citizens.
“I’ve noticed there has been a lack, and maybe there’s been efforts that I haven’t been aware of, but there seems to be a lack of communication to the people about what the heck, other than paper, what else can you do?” May said. “Somehow, get the word about. Maybe you can’t. Maybe you will always have people reacting and (complaining). That’s just reality.”
He also said he has heard from people that they miss the noon and 10 p.m. siren blasts each night, and he would like to work to get the siren going again. He compared it to the horn of the SS Badger going off during the ship’s sailing season.
He believed, too, that maybe the city could work with Republic Services on whether the company can consolidate stops along its route where perhaps three household’s garbage were picked up in the same location rather than each home.
Overall, though, he felt the city was doing well. He believed that it should be run similarly to how an individual does their personal finances.
“Do what you can do. Don’t go in the hole. Run your town like your home, like you run your family unless you run it poorly. … It seems the city does that,” May said. “There’s no extravagance. There’s no wasteful spending, it seems.”
May has been involved with the union that represents federal agents, and he’s worked with the booster clubs of the junior high and high schools where his daughter attended. This, though, is the first political campaign. He said he has been on the campaign talking to residents, and he’s not too concerned about COVID-19.
“I’m not leery about it… I was talking to a (woman) in her driveway, and she was an older (woman). And she was holding her grandchild and we got to talking about grandchildren because I’ve got two… She keeps walking away from me,” May said. “It made me think back to when I was an agent… You always deal with confrontational situations, and I keep thinking, ‘Am I threatening you?’ I was mentioning it someone, and they said, ‘It’s COVID, you moron.’
“It was nothing personal. They just wanted to keep their 6 feet.”