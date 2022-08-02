It’s looking as though Republican incumbent Gary Castonia will continue to represent the 2nd District on the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
Castonia beat out challenger Dr. Michelle Kuster, a newcomer to the political arena, with 308 votes to 213, according to unofficial election results from the Mason County Clerk's Office.
With no Democratic challenger declared, it seems he will be uncontested in the November general election.
The Daily News attempted to contact Castonia following after the results came in around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, but did not receive a response by press time.
Castonia, who has served two terms representing the 2nd District, will find himself with new district parameters thanks to redistricting.
The new 2nd County Commission district includes a portion of the City of Ludington south of Haight Street east from Lakeshore Drive to Ferry Street. From Haight and Ferry streets, the district is west of Ferry Street. From the intersection of Ferry Street and Ludington Avenue, the district is south of Ludington Avenue. It also includes the First Precinct of Pere Marquette Township.