She still doesn’t believe it’s happening to her. And she hopes it will all be over soon.
A Tweet from the conservative Twitter account @fleccas, “Essential Fleccas,” made claims that dead voters were participating in the election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
One of those “dead voters” was a 75-year-old woman who has been a long-time resident of Hamlin Township, who was not, in fact, deceased.
The woman requested an absentee ballot and her birthdate in the qualified voter system — which shows Michigan-registered voters — was Jan. 1, 1901.
The Tweet on Nov. 5: “ANOTHER ANOTHER ONE: Apparently Donna Brydges (born 1901) voted via absentee ballot in Mason County, Michigan. That would make her 119 years old!”
It included a video of the voter’s name, the birth month and year, and the 49431 zip code being typed into the online Michigan voter information center. Michigan voters can visit the database and see if they are registered in the state.
The Tweet caused a chain reaction which ended with both the Hamlin Township Clerk Catherine Lewis and the voter being harassed at their homes.
When Lewis wrapped up the Election Day at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, she was more than ready for a few quiet days.
“On Wednesday following the election, I don’t do anything. I don’t answer phones,” she said. “I was exhausted from the election, which was one unlike we’ve ever had before.”
The first call came at 4:21 a.m. Thursday morning.
“I called that person back and it was a lady from Las Vegas. I asked her why she was calling at 4 in the morning. I was angry. She said her son would be so proud of her. She (emailed) me the... Twitter account,” she said.
More calls came during the day.
“I was getting phone calls from people I don’t know, and they were leaving voicemails — ‘What is this about voter fraud?’”
On Thursday morning, Pere Marquette Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody reached out to Lewis.
“She asked me if I had Twitter, and I said no. She said, ‘You are all over Twitter,’” Lewis said.
After the Tweet, Lewis’ contact information, including her home phone number and address, were posted to social media.
She started to let the phone calls go to voicemail.
One caller claimed that Donna Brydges was her great aunt and that she had passed away.
“I said I knew her, and she was alive. Then I asked again how (the caller) knew her and she said, ‘She’s my cousin.’ I said, ‘Well a minute ago, she was your aunt.’”
Lewis estimated there were 45 emails and 30 calls over the course of four days and at all hours.
Some voicemails were unintelligible, others used foul language and there were nice emails from people who just wanted an explanation. She wished she had saved the voicemails.
At one point, she unplugged her landline.
“I wanted it to go away,” she said. “At the beginning, I thought it was a fluke. This is Ludington, Michigan.”
The emails were more of the same: “Explain this,” “You could go to jail for this,” and “How could you do this?”
Her main concern was for her two grandchildren who were living with her at the time.
“They were asking, ‘Grandma, what’s going on?’” Lewis said.
Then the media requests poured in.
“All these phone calls started — The New York Times, MSNBC Nightly News, CNN and all these other places,” she said.
She contacted the township’s lawyer. Then Lewis spoke to The New York Times for a story about voter fraud claims in Michigan. She gave comments to a few other media outlets and was contacted by a fact-checker for the social media post.
Knowing what was happening on social media explained the phone calls, but Lewis was still confused about one thing — she is a Republican.
“What motivation would I have to commit voter fraud?” she asked.
The only explanation she could come up with is that people were, and are, distrustful of the system.
“The last four years have been crazy. I don’t think anyone trusts anyone any more. They think if there’s a Republican inside then it’s an inside job and they can switch (votes),” she said. “They think people get paid off to throw the election. I really don’t know.”
In 2016, Donald Trump won the township’s Precinct 1 and lost Precinct 2. This election, he won both precincts “by a landslide,” Lewis said.
By combining the votes from both precincts in the township, 1,472 voted for Donald Trump and 1,054 voted for Joseph Biden.
“One ‘dead voter’ should not have caused this reaction if they would have done their homework and found out how the township voted,” she said.
The spread of misinformation about the voting process leading up to the election made her job more difficult.
She received many questions from township residents confused about the process.
“I had a lot more voters calling than ever before,” she said.
As far as she could tell, none of the harassment calls or emails were from locals.
Lewis, who has been the township’s clerk for 24 years, knew the voter and all the information on her application and absentee ballot envelope checked out.
“It was just an error. It was a default birthday,” Lewis said. “I have her license. I have her picture. I know she’s alive.”
Forty-five days before the election, local clerks start to receive absentee ballots. Those ballots are then processed to verify they came from the people who applied for an absentee ballot.
“We match the signature of the (absentee) application with the signature that we have on file,” Lewis said.
How did the birthdate default to the wrong date? Lewis said it was likely a data transfer error.
“Before, it was all paper. When the qualified voter file (QVF) started, they transferred over information... it became 01/01/01,” she explained.
That was the default for all voters if they didn’t have a birthdate to enter.
Though it didn’t disqualify the ballot, Lewis said she could have caught the error and fixed it.
The number of absentee ballots coming in each day was more than there has ever been in the township’s history.
“I was getting 50 to 60 (absentee ballots) a day, and I’m one person. It was overwhelming. I did the signatures. The birthdate isn’t something that would disqualify a voter.”
The new applications for absentee ballots this year did not require birthdates, so the majority of applications she received did not have the birthdates.
The calls and emails following the election made for a long week.
Lewis said Ludington Clerk Deborah Luskin and Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly reached out to her.
“(Kelly) said people were really upset to hear what was happening to me,” she said.
When Brydges contacted her, Lewis said she asked how she was holding up.
“I thanked her profusely for being as gracious as she was,” Lewis said.
Two weeks later, the numerous calls and emails have taken a toll, but they are slowing down.
“It is quieting down for me,” Lewis said.
But she was more concerned for Brydges, which she mentioned during the Hamlin Township board meeting last Thursday.
According to Lewis, Brydges was still receiving phone calls and having people pull into her driveway.
Lewis said she loves her job, and the harassment hasn’t changed that.
“I thought it was all fake. I’m nobody,” she said. “I just want this to be over.”