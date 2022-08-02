The renewal of Meade Township’s longstanding operational millage was approved by voters during Tuesday’s Michigan primary election, according to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
The millage renewal passed by a sizable margin, with 41 residents supporting it and 21 opposing.
That means the township will continue to collect 2 mills — or $2 per taxable property value — from its residents to help with expenses stemming from the fact that a majority of the township consists of federal land, according to Township Supervisor Lois Krepps.
Krepps previously told the Daily News that the millage renewal was “necessary to keep us afloat,” citing the lack of taxation or revenue generated by the 55% of the township that houses the federal forest trails.
The renewal covers an eight-year period of 2022 through 2029, and is expected to generate $33,417 in its first year.
Krepps said funds will go to roadwork projects, community events like clean-up days and various state mandates and directives, such as auditing, assessing and elections.