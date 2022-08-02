Pere Marquette Charter Township’s request for a millage renewal for Ludington Mass Transit Authority services was approved by voters during Tuesday’s Michigan primary election.
The renewal request of up to 0.4 mills passed by a substantial margin, with 323 township residents voting in favor and 104 opposing it, according to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
That means 40 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value will continue for an additional four years, through 2025, for “for the purposes of providing public transportation services for the citizens of Pere Marquette Charter Township” under a contract with the LMTA, according to the ballot language.
If levied in its entirety, the revenue collected by the township will be $290,035, a portion of which will be given to LMTA for continuing to provide dial-a-ride services to P.M. residents.
P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau previously told the Daily News the request was “basically asking for what we’ve been doing since the inception (of P.M.’s contract with LMTA).”
He added that the township collects up to 0.4 mills “based on the fluctuation of costs for users and riders.”
“If we build up a balance in that fund, it could (be less than 0.4),” Bleau said at the time.
P.M.’s contract with LMTA dates back to 2008, and has been consistently supported by voters, especially in recent years. Bleau said 80% of P.M. voters were in favor of the last four-year renewal, which expired in 2021.