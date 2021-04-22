On May 4, 2021, there will be a special education millage renewal for the West Shore Educational Service District (WSESD). This millage renewal will not increase taxes for local taxpayers. We’ve been fortunate to have this millage passed repeatedly since 1990. Annually more than 1,400 students with disabilities are serviced with these millage dollars. This includes everything from supporting preschool students with special needs to supporting students nearing the end of high school who are working to gain employability. Students who have autism, who are visually impaired, who are hard of hearing, who have cognitive delays, who have physical impairments, who have emotional impairments, or who have traumatic brain injuries are all serviced by these dollars. Students with specific learning disabilities, such as with reading or mathematics, or students who need assistance with speech and language are also supported by the funding of these millage dollars. In essence, these dollars support a wide range of special needs the youth of our community may be facing. Special education programs and services are mandated by federal and state law. However these mandated programs are not fully funded by the federal or state governments, and require local millage support to meet the needs. These funds are used to support students who attend special programming at West Shore ESD, as well as students who are attending all of the nine local school districts under the umbrella of West Shore ESD. It is important to note that WSESD special education buses travel more than 300,000 miles each year to bring students to and from the class rooms. In addition, these dollars are efficiently spent by coordinating efforts of all the educational partners across the West Shore ESD region to provide high quality services for our special needs students. Please support the Special Education Renewal Millage on May 4, 2021. Vic Burwell Ludington Supports millage renewal On May 4, 2021, voters will have the opportunity to continue their support of more than 1,400 students in our community who receive special education services through the West Shore Educational School District. Not a tax increase, this vote allows the renewal of a millage already operating in support of these students served in and from their home districts of Hart, Walkerville, Pentwater, Shelby, Ludington, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Baldwin. For my family, this vote is a personal one. My son, now 21, has been a WSESD student since the age of three. As a young man with autism and an intellectual disability, he’s been able to go through the educational process along with his peers — both those with and without disabilities — and experience the joys of learning, growth and achievement. Our family has felt privileged to partner with the WSESD as they’ve helped our son grow into all he’s meant to be. And we have been proud to participate in a school experience that is open to every student in our community. In my work as a teacher at Hart High School, too, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of special education support for our students in the local buildings. It’s been an honor to join in an educational mission — supported by the tax dollars that flow back into the local buildings in reimbursement for the costs of their special education services — that values all students and believes fervently that, especially with the right support, all students can learn. On behalf of my son and his classmates, and in the shared belief that we as a community are better when we work together to educate all of our young people, I hope you’ll consider joining me on May 4 in my “yes” vote on the WSESD special education millage renewal. Susan Hall Ludington Backs WSESD millage renewal For 35 years my career was in service to others, specifically to those young individuals and their families who had communication disabilities and/or broader educational challenges. My experiences over the years evoke so many wonderful memories and emotions; seeing the joy on the face of a toddler (and their parents) at being able to express a need, a want or a feeling verbally, seeing a child effectively deal with his or her dysfluencies (stuttering), seeing the joy associated with a new understanding of a verbal or intellectual concept, watching a student interview with confidence and celebrate real employment, and on… The last 17 years of my career, I worked with learning disabled students who often struggled with the traditional high school curriculum. Students who still dreamt of a comfortable life and being successfully employed, responsible and self-sufficient. However, these kids were the kids who often fell through the cracks and moved from high school into a career of unemployment and governmental financial dependency. The Employ + Ability Skills Class provided by the West Shore Educational School District is a program that I helped design and implement. The curriculum focused on principles and concepts intended to support our students beyond graduation and to help ensure their success within our community (topics included: money management, applying for employment, interviewing skills, components of a strong work ethic and personal responsibility). Free and equitable education for all includes special needs students. All students, regardless of their specific challenges, deserve the opportunity to fulfill their absolute potential. Within the West Shore Educational Service District (more than) 1,400 students benefit annually from the services they provide. The funding for such inclusive and wide-ranging services has historically been voted for and overwhelmingly approved by the voters within the area of the WSESD. This history of support reflects the values of our local communities. We value public education. We value all students. Kinda makes a person proud! Please remember vote yes Tuesday, May 4, on the Special Education Millage (This millage is a renewal, not an increase). Patrick Shinn Ludington Seeks renewal of special education millage On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the voters of Lake, Mason and Oceana Counties will have the opportunity to vote on an important millage renewal request of one mill for a period of 8 years in support of the West Shore Educational School District (WSESD) to meet the special education needs of Baldwin Community Schools, Gateway to Success Public Academy, Hart Public Schools, Ludington Area Public Schools, Mason County Central Schools, Mason County Eastern Schools, Pentwater Public Schools, Shelby Public Schools and Walkerville Public Schools. The one-mill, 8-year levy is the same as was initially approved by the voters 30 years ago in 1990 and renewed in 1998, 2006 and 2014 and is not a tax increase. Renewal of the special education millage on May 4 would generate $3.4 million annually for the WSESD to provide and maintain programs and services to more than 1,400 students from birth up to the age of 26 with severe disabilities in the counties of Lake, Mason and Oceana. Special education programs and services to students with disabilities are mandated by federal and state law; however, they are not fully funded by the federal or state government. It is important to note that the WSESD, in partnership with the aforementioned local school districts, would still be required to provide and fund those programs and services to meet the special education needs of students even if the millage renewal request is not approved by the voters. My wife Cheri and I are friends with a grandmother and mother of a child who was physically abused and brain injury traumatized by his father when he was less than one year of age. His rehabilitation has required many long hours of therapy and special attention from highly trained professionals just to produce slight improvements in his quality of life. However, now there is much hope and great relief for his family because the WSESD has assumed the provision of programs and services (funded by the millage) that will enable him to develop skills and perform functions that we all take for granted on a daily basis. You may ask — what does the WSESD special education millage support? Millage funds provide instructional services for “special needs” students from birth to age 26; instructional programs of education from birth to age 26; reimbursement to area school systems for their special needs teaching services on a shared cost basis; and transportation support. The total reimbursement to the nine area school districts from the special education millage over the past 8 years was $13,302,733. It should be known that the provision of transportation services to students with disabilities in the three county area requires safe buses and trained drivers and aides. WSESD Special Education buses travel more than 300,000 miles per year transporting students. The WSESD’s partnership with the nine area school districts assists students with the following disabilities: physical, visual, moderate and severe cognitive, emotional, severe multiple, speech and language and other health impairments; traumatic brain injuries; deaf/blindness; specific learning disabilities; deaf and hard of hearing; autism spectrum disorder; and, early childhood development delay. In collaboration with the local school districts, the WSESD also provides programs to address the above referenced student disabilities as well as early childhood special education, employability skills classes and reintegration and resources programs. Not all of us have personally experienced or have been impacted by or have had the opportunity to assist with the provision of programs and services to students with “special needs;” nevertheless, we all have a responsibility to support those young folks by ensuring that their program and service needs are adequately funded. That is why it is imperative that you cast your “YES” vote on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, so that the needs of our “special” students do not go unmet. Thank you for your consideration of this most important WSESD request for the renewal of one mill for 8 years in support of special education in the counties of Lake, Mason and Oceana. Paul E. Inglis Shelby Village President and retired Oceana County Administrator