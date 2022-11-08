EnerG Fitness is hosting a Food Drive, collecting canned and non-perishable food items from Nov.1-12.
Donations can be dropped off at studio locations in New Era (4708 First St.) and Pentwater (560 S. Hancock St.). All donations in Pentwater will be given to the Pentwater Baptist Church Food Pantry, and New Era’s donations will go to Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry. Anyone who donates 5-plus items is welcome to a free class or $10 off a retail purchase. Contact Amanda for all the details (231)450-3836.
The Pentwater location will be taking up an additional donation to help feed 250 Oceana County families Thanksgiving & Christmas meals. EnerG Fitness Pentwater location will host a Community Donation Yoga event Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a cash donation. No amount is too small. Their goal is to raise $200 between clients and staff, and to top it off the owner of EnerG Fitness, Gaby Peterson, will match whatever funds are raised at the event. EnerG Fitness will work with Mary Vanas of Shelby Public Schools on this project to make sure the funds are used appropriately.
Complimentary wine and cheese will be served after the yoga class Nov 14. Regular class rates apply. For questions and registration please contact Amanda Jagniecki, studio manager, at 231-450-3836 or can be e-mailed at jagnieam@gmail.com.