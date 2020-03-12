Muskegon, MI – Every Woman’s Place (EWP) has announced a new outreach initiative to meet the needs of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking in the community.
were opened in February in the Whitehall/Montague and Muskegon Heights areas.
The exact location of the offices will not be announced publicly to ensure the safety and security of those who need services. Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or sex trafficking in these areas who are unable to reach the EWP main location should contact the EWP main office at (231) 759-7909, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m,. and will be provided the address of the satellite location in their area.
Anje Banks, director of Programs for EWP, said, “It is our goal to meet survivors where they are at. Part of doing that is making sure our services are easily accessible to them right in their neighborhood. This is all part of the process of eliminating some of the barriers that keep survivors from seeking help.”
For 45 years, Every Woman’s Place has provided support to victims of domestic and sexual violence. EWP provides safe shelter, a 24-Hour Crisis Line, counseling, a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), and legal advocacy and services for men, women, and children who have been affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, and sex trafficking.