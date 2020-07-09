Fair food drive-thru coming to Lenawee fairgrounds

ADRIAN — Lenawee County residents who are craving their favorite fair foods after the cancellation of numerous public events as a result of COVID-19 would do well to stop by the Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Friday and Saturday as it hosts its Fair Food Drive-thru. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and will include favorite long-time fair food vendors including Fiske Concessions, which will be serving their famous fries, lemonade and cheese curds; Stu’s Concessions with elephant ears, funnel cakes, Polish sausage and corn dogs; Beach Concessions with cotton candy, popcorn and caramel corn; and M&B Concessions serving pizza, bread sticks, cheesy bread, pop and soft pretzels. The fair’s dairy association will be passing out ice cream sandwiches. According to Jeff Long, vendor and merchant chairman of the Lenawee County Fair Board, visitors will be required to stay in their cars and be served by the vendors of their choice. The decision to have attendees stay in their cars was made necessary by limits to outdoor gatherings. Visitors will enter from Siena Heights Drive down Hanke Lane to prevent backups on high traffic streets. They will then drive through the fair’s midway in back of the grandstands where the vendors will be set up. “The people drive through, they do not get out of their car.… The vendors take the orders and deliver them to their vehicles,” Long said. After being served inside their car by the vendors, people will be directed out of the fairgrounds through the Ag Gate on the north side of the fairgrounds. The cancellation of fairs and festivals have hit vendors and festival organizers hard financially. Many food vendors have instead set up shop in parking lots such as malls and even car dealerships. Organizations like the Lenawee County Fair have not only lost the fair, but also revenue that comes from event space rentals on its grounds. Long said the fair board decided the event would be a good way to help some of its vendors. Long first learned about the possibility when speaking to one vendor when he was calling them to inform them the fair was canceled. The vendor told him that he had already committed to doing a fair food drive-thru for another county. Long heard that more fairs were doing the same thing and he started discussing doing the same thing in Lenawee County with other members at the organization. Hillsdale and Monroe counties have already done similar events. And Long has listened to the vendors’ experiences. Some counties have also held the drive-thru multiple times. The vendors told Long that the first time the event has been very successful, but less successful if done two or three times. “The first time through for the local community has been really, really successful and really great,” Long said. “People are enjoying it because the people want their fair food fix. “I looked at bringing in vendors and food that you can’t get on a daily basis… you can only get at the fair,” he said. “And that’s why I chose these vendors, because they’ve been longtime vendors at the fair and they’re something that you can’t get anywhere else but the fair.” One of these vendors, is Jerry Powelke, owner of Adrian-based M&B Concessions. For the past five weeks, Powelke has set up his food trailer in the Adrian Mall parking lot on the invitation of his friend Eric Funk, owner of Funky Dawgs food truck. “Everything, I’ve had for the year was canceled,” Powelke said. The 77-year-old Powelke considers himself lucky in that he does not depend on income from the trailer for survival. Other than being outside at the mall, he basically has had no business because of the pandemic. “It’s my bucket list. I do not need it to live on. I do it because I want to,” he said. Usually, Powelke’s trailer could be found at football games throughout Lenawee County, including Adrian College, Artalicous in downtown Adrian, the fair, festivals throughout the county and some horse shows -- all of which have been canceled. Meanwhile, the mall has not been generating a lot of customers. “It gives me the privilege of getting outside the house,” Powelke said. Though he is unsure how the fair drive-thru will work, he thinks it’s a great idea. “I got a chance to do this so I jumped in on it,” he said, but had concerns about how well a drive-thru will work and if customers would be willing to possibly wait a long time in line. He is concerned for his fellow vendors for whom it is their primary source of income -- especially the companies operating amusement rides. “It’s got to be heartbreaking. Got to be. They can’t set up the rides,” Powelke said. “They got some big mortgage payments on some of that. I just hope it works out.” The little extra revenue will also help the Lenawee County Fair, Long said. Financially, the next year will be challenging, but the board is being financially responsible, according to Long. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we should be in pretty good shape to survive one year,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t go through it again (or) we’re going to be in deep trouble like everybody else.” Meanwhile, the event page for the Fair Food Drive-thru on Facebook has been getting a lot of attention and likes. “I just hope that all our local people in Lenawee County enjoy it. That's our biggest concern," Long said. "I mean, they've missed out on so much this year that hopefully they can enjoy some fair food. That's our biggest hope." For more information about the event, visit the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page.
