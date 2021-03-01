Fewer drivers on state roads in 2020 but more deaths

There were fewer drivers on Michigan roads last year but more traffic-related deaths, mirroring a national trend that some law enforcement officials say was fueled by pandemic frustration and motorists taking advantage of relaxed police enforcement. Michigan’s motorways accommodated 18% fewer drivers in 2020 than in the previous year, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, but Michigan State Police preliminary data show there were 7% more traffic-related fatalities. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said according to preliminary data, total crashes were down about 21% in 2020 over the previous year. “We had three months of people basically not driving on the roadways, and fewer people driving to work all year, which is reflected in fewer total crashes,” he said. “Maybe the increased fatalities are because a lot of police departments did less traffic enforcement because of COVID, and some people thought they had a ‘drive crazy free’ card. We didn’t change our enforcement, but many departments did,” Shaw said. “Also, we’re seeing seatbelt use down in Metro Detroit, and a lot more spinout crashes where people are ejected,” he said. “That would lead to more deaths. Drug and alcohol use have also risen, and those also could be factors.” While final state and national traffic statistics won’t be released for months, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates there were 28,190 traffic deaths nationwide from January through September of last year, up from 26,941 during the same period of 2019. In an “Open Letter to the Driving Public,” the safety agency wrote in January: “Preliminary data tells us that during the national health emergency, fewer Americans drove, but those who did took more risks and had more fatal crashes.” Nationally, traffic deaths rose 0.6% during the first quarter of 2020, but they fell 1.1% in the second quarter, with coronavirus lockdowns restricting movement, according to NHTSA. Fatalities spiked 13.1% from July through September, the agency said. In Detroit, police Chief James Craig said he noticed more aggressive drivers on the city’s roads last year. “The levels of recklessness have been off the charts, and I think that’s pandemic-related,” he said. “We’ve seen the frustration over COVID manifest itself in many ways; there were shootings on the freeway this summer; we’ve had increased calls to violent encounters and barricaded gunmen. So the traffic issues fall right in with that.” In July, state police increased patrols after 15 shootings were reported on Metro Detroit freeways in less than a month. On Monday, three people were killed and a fourth person injured in a shootout on Interstate 96 in Detroit. “We’ve also seen increased drinking and drug use during the pandemic, and of course, that’s going to result in more traffic deaths,” Craig said. “It’s all these factors coming together.” Steve Gursten, a Farmington Hills attorney who specializes in traffic cases, said fewer cars on the roads has emboldened other motorists to text while driving, which he says also has contributed to the danger. “People feel because there’s not as much traffic, it’s safe to take their phone out and play with it, but it’s not safe at all — on the freeway, in the time it take to look at your phone and look up, you’ve driven the length of a football field,” he said. Gursten said increased use of antidepressants also has contributed to the fatalities. “You see a lot about how the pandemic has caused drug and alcohol use to go up, but a lot of people are also on Xanax and other antidepressants, and that makes people sleepy and delays reaction time,” he said. “It seems like COVID is causing problems in a lot of areas — abuse, skyrocketing depression, increased drug and alcohol use,” he said. “It’s all out there playing a role, and we’re seeing it in the way people are driving, and the higher number of fatalities.” Craig said he’s heard criticism from people who say too many problems are being blamed on COVID-19. “People ask why everything keeps getting blamed on the pandemic; that it’s an easy scapegoat. But it seems obvious to me,” he said. “There’s no question there’s been increased stress, isolation and hopelessness. We know that leads to problems. “My question to those critics is: When you see things like fewer cars on the road but more deaths, why wouldn’t you blame these things on the pandemic?” The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fewer drivers on state roads in 2020 but more deaths