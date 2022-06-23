AMBER TWP. — A mobile home and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Hidden Forest Mobile Home Park on Thursday afternoon.
Pere Marquette Fire Department was dispatched to the fire, being told on the way that it had spread to a neighboring building. When the fire department arrived, Fire Chief Larry Gaylord noticed heat damage to the building next door and across the street, but no flame damage.
Gaylord said the fire reportedly started in the garage and spread throughout the home. It was a total loss for the trailer and the two vehicles in the driveway.
It is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
Assisting the Pere Marquette Fire Department was Scottville Fire Department and Mason County Rural Fire Authority.