Ludington: Anglers trolling for Chinook caught a few in the harbor and just outside the pierheads while trolling spoons. Chinook were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 200 feet of water when fishing 30 to 80 feet down; spoons and flies worked best. A few lake trout were caught south of the harbor. Pier fishing was slow.
Manistee: When weather cooperated, anglers were finding some smaller Chinook along the shelf and south of the port toward Big Sable Point. Catches were hit or miss. Depths ranged from 130 to 180 feet of water and out to 300 feet of water while fishing 30 to 80 feet down. Spoons and flies worked well. Pier fishing was slow but plenty of bait was around.