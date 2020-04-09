WHITEHALL – The White Lake Area Food Pantry at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall re-opened to serve their clients Wednesday (April 8) after being shut down three weeks as a precaution during the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The weekly gathering of clients for breakfast and food distribution in the church has been replaced by a drive-through service in the church parking lot, open from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. The church is located at 1101 S. Mears Ave.
Lebanon Lutheran Church Pastor Doug Ogden said the food pantry had been temporarily closed to protect the safety of clients and volunteers, and because the pantry was unable to order the necessary food items.
Ogden, on Wednesday, said the food pantry provided a full menu with volunteers, wearing protective face masks, loaded the items in the trunks or back seats of vehicles while clients stayed inside them.
Among the full menu of items distributed were milk, eggs, fruit, fresh vegetables, fruit, canned and dry goods, toilet paper and household cleaning items.
Volunteering to load the vehicles on Wednesday were Jessy Thompson, a Whitehall High School teacher, and the Holman family - husband and wife, Rick and Amanda, and their two sons, Josh and Logan.
Fundraising efforts are underway for the pantry. Pitkin Drug and Gift Shoppe and The General Store are offering face masks for a $2 donation. The proceeds will go to the pantry. The White Lake Beacon newspaper is also donating $10 to the pantry for every new or renewed annual subscription.
Pastor Ogden said the church will be celebrating Easter and Palm Sunday (last week) in person after the clearance is given to gather in public. This Easter the service will be held online as it has been the last few weeks. The church holds virtual coffee hour on Sunday and a pot luck on Zoom. It is also encouraging members of the congregation to post encouraging messages on the church's Facebook page.