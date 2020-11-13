Football finals return to Ford Field
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the football state finals would be returning to Ford Field the first weekend of December.
Eight-player finals will take place at Midland Community Stadium, with both divisions playing Nov. 28.
Mark Uyl, executive director of the MHSAA, spoke on the potential return to Ford Field at length in an appearance on Bill Simminson’s the Huge Show late September.
“I want to make sure state championship games are not decided on who handled the bad weather best,” Uyl said. “The other (reason): If we can get into Ford Field, FOX Sports Detroit, our broadcasting partner, can walk in, plug in and away they go.”
Uyl continued by stressing the importance of a quality broadcast production for all divisions, particularly as spectator limits to slow the spread of COVID-19 would be presumed to still be around.
Eleven-player finals are set to take place Dec. 4 and 5.