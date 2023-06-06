The Friends of the Montague Library will be holding their annual used book sale Friday, June 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The used book sale will be held at Montague’s Artisan Market at 8660 Water Street, in front of the popular Itty Bitty Bookshop. The Itty Bitty Bookshop features an ongoing book sale throughout the summer season. All proceeds go directly to supporting programming and supplies at the Montague Branch Library. The used book sale will feature a great variety of books and genres at a low cost. Come on down, stock up on great books for the summer, and support your local library.
Friends of the Montague Library hosting used book sale this weekend
Andy M Roberts
